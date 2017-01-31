Where’s the beef? The Fort Worth Stock Show, of course

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport Pause

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Former ACU star Taylor Gabriel on his "Turbo" nickname and chances of being X factor

0:50 Troy Aikman looks forward to welcoming Jerry Jones into Hall of Fame "club"

1:17 Detainee discusses treatment at DFW Airport

0:34 "It's a feeling you'll never forget" - barrel racing at the Stock Show

0:40 Stock Show steers are moving in fast

1:03 Petting zoo huge hit at Stock Show