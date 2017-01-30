Two horses have died during Stock Show saddle bronc events this year

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse' Pause

1:05 Watch an unforgettable father-daughter dance at wedding in McKinney

1:06 Dads and daughters get down at Grapevine Compass Center

3:43 Drone video captures killer whales feeding on a shark

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:21 Two men shot to death overnight in Dallas apartment

1:59 Learn the traditions of Chinese New Year

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks