Keller teen’s miniature horse stands tall in Stock Show arena

1:58 Pudge Rodriguez will "of course" wear Rangers cap in Hall of Fame Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:54 TCU's Dixon breaks down the loss to Texas Tech

0:43 TCU's Dixon addresses foul discrepancy against Texas Tech

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration