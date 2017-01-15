Photography book captures faces of ‘missing history’

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:47 Mac Attack from another depressing Cowboys loss

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

0:25 Deadly Oklahoma tornadoes captured on video

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say