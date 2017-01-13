Heading up the Stock Show food lineup: Italian cuisine

1:57 First F-35 for Japan Pause

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

3:28 President Obama's way with words

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington