Fort Worth Stock Show

January 12, 2017 12:29 PM

What’s happening at the Fort Worth Stock Show

The Fort Worth Stock Show begins Friday and continues through Feb. 4 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Lancaster Avenue and University Drive, just west of downtown.

Details: 817-877-2400 or www.fwssr.com. Mobile apps are available for Apple and Android devices.

Grounds admission: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-16; free for 5 and younger

Rodeo tickets: $28 on Friday nights, weekends and some special events; $20 on weekdays. Rodeo tickets are good for general admission to the Stock Show the same day. Discounts are available for grounds admission and rodeo tickets for Star-Telegram Press Pass holders.

Advance tickets: The office, at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 817-877-2420.

Parking: $10 per vehicle

Take the Rodeo Redline: Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can take $5 shuttles — called the Rodeo Redline — from the parking lot just north of Billy Bob’s Texas in the Stockyards. Buses run every 30 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Information booths: In the main concourse of the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and the Richardson-Bass Building. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

Shopping: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and Brown-Lupton Exhibits Hall (north and south).

Friday

8 a.m. AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show — Justin Arena

3 p.m. Junior Agricultural Mechanics — Tractors on Parade — Burnett-Tandy Drive

7:30 p.m. Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo — Coliseum

Saturday

8 a.m. Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show — Equestrian Multi-Purpose Building

9 a.m. AQHA Ranch Horse Riding — Coliseum

9 a.m. Pigeon Show — Poultry Building

9 a.m. Poultry Show — Open Division — Poultry Building

11 a.m. All Western Parade — Downtown

11 a.m. The Premier Texas Longhorn Sale — West Arena

Noon AQHA Best of the Remuda Horse Sale — Justin Arena

Noon 4-H and FFA Goat Judging Contest — Swine Arena

5 p.m. Premier Cowtown Elite Santa Gertrudis Sale — West Arena

6 p.m. Celebrity Goat Milking Contest followed by Goat Creative Costume Contest — Cattle

Arena

7:30 p.m. Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo — Coliseum

Sunday

7:30 a.m. Southwest Intercollegiate, 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Contest — Cattle Arena

8 a.m. Texas M.A.D.E. Competition — French Room, Watt Arena

8 a.m. All-American Dairy Goat Show — Swine Arena

8 a.m. AQHA and NRCHA Working Cow Horse Classes — Justin Arena

9 a.m. Cowboy Church provided by Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church — Auditorium

9 a.m. Pigeon Show — Poultry Building

9 a.m. Poultry Show — Open Division — Poultry Building

10 a.m. Exhibition Poultry Workshop — Cattle 1 Meeting Room

11 a.m. American Premier Boer Goat Show — Sheep Arena

12:30 p.m. Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo Awards Presentation — Coliseum

1 p.m. Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale —

Coliseum

2 p.m. Junior Agricultural Mechanics Awards Presentation — Equestrian Multi-Purpose Building

2 p.m. Super Regional Point Santa Gertrudis Cattle Show — Watt Arena — West Ring

3 p.m. Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn Dairy Cattle — Open Show — Cattle Arena

4 p.m. Braford Cattle Show — Watt Arena, East Ring

6 p.m. National Braunvieh Sale — West Arena

7:30 p.m. Best of Mexico Celebración — Coliseum

Related content

Fort Worth Stock Show

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos