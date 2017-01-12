What’s happening at the Fort Worth Stock Show

The Fort Worth Stock Show begins Friday and continues through Feb. 4 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Lancaster Avenue and University Drive, just west of downtown.
Details: 817-877-2400 or www.fwssr.com. Mobile apps are available for Apple and Android devices.
Grounds admission: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-16; free for 5 and younger
Rodeo tickets: $28 on Friday nights, weekends and some special events; $20 on weekdays. Rodeo tickets are good for general admission to the Stock Show the same day. Discounts are available for grounds admission and rodeo tickets for Star-Telegram Press Pass holders.
Advance tickets: The office, at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; 817-877-2420.
Parking: $10 per vehicle
Take the Rodeo Redline: Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can take $5 shuttles — called the Rodeo Redline — from the parking lot just north of Billy Bob’s Texas in the Stockyards. Buses run every 30 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
Information booths: In the main concourse of the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and the Richardson-Bass Building. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.
Shopping: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and Brown-Lupton Exhibits Hall (north and south).
Friday
8 a.m. AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show — Justin Arena
3 p.m. Junior Agricultural Mechanics — Tractors on Parade — Burnett-Tandy Drive
7:30 p.m. Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo — Coliseum
Saturday
8 a.m. Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show — Equestrian Multi-Purpose Building
9 a.m. AQHA Ranch Horse Riding — Coliseum
9 a.m. Pigeon Show — Poultry Building
9 a.m. Poultry Show — Open Division — Poultry Building
11 a.m. All Western Parade — Downtown
11 a.m. The Premier Texas Longhorn Sale — West Arena
Noon AQHA Best of the Remuda Horse Sale — Justin Arena
Noon 4-H and FFA Goat Judging Contest — Swine Arena
5 p.m. Premier Cowtown Elite Santa Gertrudis Sale — West Arena
6 p.m. Celebrity Goat Milking Contest followed by Goat Creative Costume Contest — Cattle
Arena
7:30 p.m. Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo — Coliseum
Sunday
7:30 a.m. Southwest Intercollegiate, 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Contest — Cattle Arena
8 a.m. Texas M.A.D.E. Competition — French Room, Watt Arena
8 a.m. All-American Dairy Goat Show — Swine Arena
8 a.m. AQHA and NRCHA Working Cow Horse Classes — Justin Arena
9 a.m. Cowboy Church provided by Shepherd’s Valley Cowboy Church — Auditorium
9 a.m. Pigeon Show — Poultry Building
9 a.m. Poultry Show — Open Division — Poultry Building
10 a.m. Exhibition Poultry Workshop — Cattle 1 Meeting Room
11 a.m. American Premier Boer Goat Show — Sheep Arena
12:30 p.m. Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo Awards Presentation — Coliseum
1 p.m. Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show Invitational Ranch Horse Show and Sale —
Coliseum
2 p.m. Junior Agricultural Mechanics Awards Presentation — Equestrian Multi-Purpose Building
2 p.m. Super Regional Point Santa Gertrudis Cattle Show — Watt Arena — West Ring
3 p.m. Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn Dairy Cattle — Open Show — Cattle Arena
4 p.m. Braford Cattle Show — Watt Arena, East Ring
6 p.m. National Braunvieh Sale — West Arena
7:30 p.m. Best of Mexico Celebración — Coliseum
Comments