Chance to compete in Stock Show event is extra special for Argyle woman, 65

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this Pause

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend