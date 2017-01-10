Chance to compete in Stock Show event is extra special for Argyle woman, 65

Chuck Gierhart calls his wife of 43 years, Roberta “Bird” Gierhart, a living miracle. And it is hard to argue considering her perseverance through multiple threatening illnesses and leap-of-faith cutting-edge operations. So it was especially touching Tuesday when she took command of a brown mare and competed in the Chisholm Challenge at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
“I always wanted to be a part of Will Rogers [Memorial Center], but I never thought it would be in this capacity,” said Bird, a skilled rider since childhood who is now without the use of her legs. A stroke about a year ago has also slowed her speech.
The Chisholm Challenge, in its 14th year, is a three-day event for equestrians with disabilities and serves as the precursor to the Stock Show. Many of the nearly 200 brave competitors in the event, which winds down Wednesday, are school-age kids.
But not all. Bird, 65, was supposed to start yet another round of rehabilitation Tuesday, this time to retrain her facial muscles following a surgery that transferred nerves and muscle veins from her thigh.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see these riders do what they do. I know how hard it is because I work really hard with my riding with the challenges that I have,” said Michael Richardson of Hico, a Chisholm Challenge judge since its inception. Thirty years ago, just as he turned 20, the Jeep he was riding in flipped and he suffered irreparable damaged his spinal cord, forcing him into a wheelchair for the rest of the his life.
“When I get on a horse, their legs become my legs. We become one,” he continued. “It’s not just sitting on a horse. They’re part of me and I’m part of them.”
The challenge is organized by a consortium of 13 therapeutic horseback riding organizations in North Texas, including New Hope Equine Asssisted Therapy Center in Argyle, where Bird discovered a renewed ambition and determination after one medical nightmare after another starting in 2014.
Bird, who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for 30 years, was nearing the point of needing assisted living in 2000, four years after the couple moved to Argyle from their longtime home outside of Chicago because of Chuck’s job with BNSF Railway. Then her doctor suggested a landmark surgery in which they would install two brain stimulators to counterattack the symptoms of Parkinson’s.
“After that it was like a miracle,” Chuck said. “She wasn’t merely OK — she drove a pickup truck and hauled a horse around. She did that for a good decade.”
Then rather suddenly in 2014, Bird was no longer able to take the couple’s daily 2-mile walk. In fact, she couldn’t walk at all after a series of debilitating and life-threatening situations: hydrocephalus, or water on the brain, and the cause of it, a ballooning brain tumor that her neurosurgeon initially felt she would not survive.
A team of surgeons from around the nation gathered in Dallas and removed the giant tumor, but just days later Bird suffered a stroke. Then came countless rounds of rehabilitation that had her and Chuck living outside their home.
An advertisement for the New Hope center at an Argyle pizza joint caught their attention. Chuck called. Now Bird rides a white Arabian mare named Missy twice a week for an hour.
Missy’s skittishness prevented Bird from bringing her to the Chisholm Challenge, but it didn’t stop Bird from making impressive showings Tuesday in John Justin Arena. Riding on top of that brown mare with the help of two handlers by her side, Bird took fifth place in English equitation and first place in trail riding, an event that whisks her back to days of galloping through the Illinois countryside.
“Independence,” Bird said, choosing the one word to describe what riding means to her. “Because my legs don’t work and I can go wherever I want when I’m on a horse. Once I realized I could ride again I was determined to do more.
“I’ll ride as long as they keep me in saddle.”
Jeff Caplan: 817-390-7705, @Jeff_Caplan
If you go
The 121st Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs Friday through Feb. 4 at the Will Rogers complex.
For a daily schedule, ticket information and more, visit www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. Rodeo tickets can be bought by phone at 817-877-2420.
