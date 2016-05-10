Sun possible factor in Fort Worth pedestrian fatality

A pedestrian died after he was struck by a driver who said she was blinded by the sun during rush hour Tuesday morning in Fort Worth, police said.
The victim, an adult male, was trying to cross in the 3100 block of East Lancaster Avenue, east of downtown, about 7:40 a.m. when he was hit by a white Honda Accord, Sgt. Marc Povero, a police spokesman, said. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.
The driver, who was eastbound, told police she didn’t see the man because of the sun.
Detectives “did observe the sun was a possible contributing factor to the accident,” Povero said.
The victim’s name has not been released.
