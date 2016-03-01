Man, 17, found fatally shot on north Fort Worth street

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man found dead on a north Fort Worth street early Tuesday.

Vicky Hernandez said she and her husband were asleep when they were awakened by someone pounding on their front door shortly after 4:30 a.m. She said her husband opened the door to find a teen they'd previously seen walking around the neighborhood.

“He was like, ‘Can you call the cops? There’s a dead body over there,’” Hernandez said. “I'm like, ‘What?!’”

Unsure whether the teen was serious, Hernandez said her husband went over to look and confirmed there was a body at the corner of North Harding Street and N.E. 32nd Street.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the deceased Tuesday afternoon as Edgar Contreras. The teen’s listed address is a mile and a half from where his body was found.

Hernandez said the victim was in a pool of blood and had apparently been shot in the head. He wore all black, she said, including what appeared to be a dress shirt and mismatched gloves.

“I didn't recognize him personally,” she said. “My husband didn't either.”

Hernandez said officers arrived on the scene within two minutes of her 911 call. She said they worked processing the crime scene before appearing to move to investigate another location a block away.

“They worked really hard,” she said. “It's nice to have that assurance that they were working so hard to figure this out.”

Homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. He declined to release additional details, including whether detectives were investigating a second location.

Hernandez said that although they slept with their window open Monday night, neither she nor her husband heard any gunshots.

She said neighbors reported hearing two faint gunshots around 1 a.m.

“They really didn't think anything of it,” Hernandez said. “In that area, there's a lot of gunshots and so you really don't think anything.”

That someone would be found dead so close to her home is “very unsettling,” Hernandez said.

“It was time for me to take my kids to school and there's a dead body out,” she said. “I don't want my kids seeing that.”

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office also identified a second man fatally shot Monday night on the city’s westside.

Quindell Norment, 22, was found dead in the parking lot of the Serrano Apartment complex in the 8000 block of Calmont Ave. He had been shot in the head.

That investigation is also on-going and no arrests have been made, police said.