Fort Worth extends $10 pet adoption fee through June to help shelter overcrowding

Overcrowding at Fort Worth's animal shelter that has been ongoing for the last couple of months hasn't let up so the city has extended its $10 adoption fee offer through June.
Diane Covey, Fort Worth Code Compliance spokeswoman, said the lower fee at the Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Shelter, 4900 Martin St., is being done to help relieve capacity.
Fort Worth started offering the $10 fee June 1 and as of Thursday, 394 adoptions were made, Covey said. In May, adoptions totaled 506.
Because adopting a pet is big decision, the lower fee provides an opportunity for people who have been thinking of adopting to see if the time is now right, Covey said.
Shelter officials said they have seen an unusually high number of people surrendering their pets this month. They've also picked up a higher number of stray dogs.
The city usually charges a $49 adoption fee. The $10 fee covers hundreds of dollars worth of services, including microchipping, spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and the animal is treated for internal parasites, fleas and ticks.
Fort Worth is not alone in overcrowding. Collin County and the Dallas Animal Services remain over capacity as well, Covey said.
Comments