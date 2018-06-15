He tried to stab a stranger, police say. He was bitten by a dog and tasered 5 times

A Fort Worth man who police say tried to stab a stranger through his front door was bitten by the man's dog and then tasered five times by police.
Tonio Octavion Middlebrooks, 26, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of E. 4th Street at a private residence, police say.
Middlebrooks knocked on the door of a white man in his 30s, and when the man asked who it was, Middlebrooks replied, "It's me," police say.
Thinking it was his brother, the man began to open the door when Middlebrooks tried to push his way inside, police say. He began slashing at the man with a nine-inch long hunting knife, police say. The man's dog bit Middlebrook's leg.
The man said he was able to block the attack with his arm and take the knife away, throwing it out of reach, police say. He and Middlebrooks continued to fight in the doorway and then on the front porch.
The man was able to force Middlebrooks outside and close the door, police say, and Middlebrooks began breaking objects on the man's porch. The man called police.
When police arrived, Middlebrooks walked across the street and began banging on the door at another house. The owner there opened the interior door and Middlebrooks began trying to force his way into that house, police say.
A police officer grabbed Middlebrooks and tried to pull him out of the house, but Middlebrooks instead pulled the officer inside, police say.
Middlebrooks fell to his knees at this point and as the officer was ordering him to the ground, Middlebrooks laid down on his back and started kicking furniture and the officer, police say.
At this point, the officer tasered Middlebrooks five times. Police say it did nothing to subdue him, so he and another officer had to physically engage him and subdued and handcuffed him after a brief struggle.
The reporting officer said he believes Middlebrooks was under the influence of drugs and said that when MedStar arrived at the scene, a paramedic sedated him.
The man told police he had no idea who Middlebrooks was.
Court records show that Middlebrooks served a 36-day jail sentence in February and March after being convicted of assault with bodily injury to a family member.
