Fort Worth protesters urge end of family separation policy at U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump's policy of separating parents and children along the U.S.-Mexico border drew critics Friday during a protest in Fort Worth near U.S. Rep. Kay Granger's office.
Calling themselves Patriots for the Children, teachers, speech pathologists, mental health specialists and self-described Christians were among the 79 peaceful protesters who lined up along University Drive at 8 a.m. with a message for lawmakers: "Reunite children with their Parents! Now!"
The protesters, who also held signs with biblical verses, stood on the public sidewalk near 1701 River Run, which is Granger's local office. A message to Granger's office was not immediately returned Friday morning.
The protesters joined critics nationwide who want the Trump administration to end the so-called zero tolerance policy on the border, which criminally prosecutes people crossing the border illegally, even those seeking asylum. Nationwide, activists have been holding rallies and protests called "Families Belong Together."
"I had to do something," said Peggy Pate, who came from Arlington to voice her concerns. "It's an unchristian affront against humanity."
Pate echoed the concerns of several protesters who also admonished U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions. Sessions quoted the Bible in defense of the policy this week.
Sessions told an audience in Indiana: "Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," Sessions said. "Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful."
Pate's answer to Sessions: "Jesus would be out here with a sign."
Ernie Moran, a local schoolteacher and former journalist, planned the grassroots protest. He said protesters will continue to organize throughout the summer or as long as the policy is in place. The first protest, held last week, drew six participants.
Moran said the issue transcends the politics of blue vs. red or Democrat vs. Republican.
"This is not a left vs. right thing," Moran said.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
