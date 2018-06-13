Child struck, killed by vehicle in parking lot of Crowley Recreation Center

An unidentified child was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Crowley Recreation Center, a city official said in a news release.
It happened in the 400 block of South Oak Street, according to a statement from a city spokesman.
"The child, whose name and age will not be released out of respect for the family, was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center where, unfortunately, the child succumbed to injuries," spokesman Jay Hinton said.
"The incident is still under investigation by the Crowley Police Department. There will be no further information released at this time," he said.
The police canceled a bike rodeo scheduled for this evening, according to its Facebook page.
It also closed access to the rec center and the public library shortly after the tragedy.
