Machete-armed man accused of stealing $10. And he gets caught

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man brandished a machete at a woman at an apartment complex in west Fort Worth early Wednesday and took $10 from her as he pushed her down, police said.

Minutes after the holdup, police arrested the suspect near the Shenandoah Ridge Apartments.

Police identified him as Timitris Thompson, and he was in the Fort Worth Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery call came into police shortly before 1 a.m. in the 8200 block of Calmont Avenue, according to authorities.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A woman told police she was standing in front of the apartment complex when a man walked up to her armed with a machete and took $10 from her as he pushed her down.

The victim further reported the suspect had walked away and was sitting in front of the Korner Food Store.

Minutes later, police took Thompson into custody.

Thompson faces charges of robbery and evading arrest, police said. He also had outstanding misdemeanor warrants.