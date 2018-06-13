Motorist killed after his vehicle crashed into back of 18-wheeler on Interstate 35W

A motorist was killed early Wednesday when his car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35W, Fort Worth police said.
By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

June 13, 2018 07:35 AM

A motorist was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35W near the downtown area, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The wreck was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I35W near Northside Drive.

Police reported a vehicle was southbound on the highway when it collided into the back of the truck.

No other injuries were reported, according to MedStar reports.

At one point, all southbound lanes were blocked because of the accident, according to police reports.

Several southbound lanes remained closed for several hours as authorities investigated the fatal crash.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

