Motorist killed after his vehicle crashed into back of 18-wheeler on Interstate 35W

A motorist was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35W near the downtown area, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The wreck was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I35W near Northside Drive.

Police reported a vehicle was southbound on the highway when it collided into the back of the truck.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

No other injuries were reported, according to MedStar reports.

At one point, all southbound lanes were blocked because of the accident, according to police reports.

Several southbound lanes remained closed for several hours as authorities investigated the fatal crash.