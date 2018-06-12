Fort Worth school district hires former gymnastics coach to lead athletic department

Longtime coach Todd Vesely — who is in the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association Hall of Fame — will take the helm of the Fort Worth school district's athletic department starting July 16.

Vesely was named executive director of athletics Tuesday during a regular school board meeting. He was named to the post with an 8-0 vote. Trustee Ann Sutherland was not present for the vote.

Vesely will earn an annual salary of $140,000. He was welcomed by the school board after the vote with a round of applause. He introduced his wife, Tassy Miller, who is a board-certified behavior analyst and teacher.

"I appreciate you taking a risk on me," Vesely told the board.

Vesely, who currently serves as the executive director of athletics for the Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, was described by the district as "an accomplished administrator with over 20 years of coaching experience." He was named to the post in Odessa in 2008 after serving as gymnastics coach at Permian High School for 23 years.

Vesely praised the Ector County school district for taking a chance on a gymnastics coach to head athletics in a region where football is immensely popular. He said he is eager to lead a program that helps young people develop their talents through athletic endeavors and connections coaches.

Vesely has a long list of accomplishments that include being in the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association Hall of Fame and earning Texas Coach of the Year in 1994, 2000, 2003 and 2004. He was also named National High School Gymnastics Coach of the Year in 1994 and 2000, according to a press release issued by the Fort Worth school district.

Vesely also coached five state championship teams in 1994, 1995, 2003, 2004 and 2005.

"Todd has had the opportunity to build rich legacy in Ector County," Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said in the press release. "We are pleased he has chosen to bring that experience to Fort Worth ISD to continue merging the lessons of teamwork and self-discipline with Fort Worth ISD's commitment to academics."

Vesely will be the head of the Fort Worth district's athletic department — filling a position vacated by Kevin Greene, who now serves as director of Title IX and UIL compliance. Green earns $128,262 in this role, according to the district.

Lisa Langston continues to serve as director of athletics.

"I am truly honored to be considered as the next executive director of athletics in the Fort Worth ISD," Vesely said in the press release. "The opportunity to have an impact on the lives of so many student athletes at so many different schools is a challenge to which I wholeheartedly look forward."

Vesely is moving from a district of about 31,400 students to one of about 86,000 students.

The school board also approved the appointment of Daniel Garcia as director of the Safety and Security Department. Garcia is a former assistant police chief for the Fort Worth Police Department with 25 years of experience. He had been serving in the post in an interim capacity since January 2017, according to the press release. Garcia will earn an annual salary of $96,013.