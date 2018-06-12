Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth is a site financed by federal money.
'Suspicious package' forces NAS Fort Worth to close temporarily

By Prescotte Stokes III

June 12, 2018 04:22 PM

A suspicious package led to a temporary closure of the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base early Tuesday afternoon, officials reported.

The package was later determined to be harmless.

The suspicious package was identified near the commercial vehicle gate of NAS Fort Worth at 12:51 p.m., according to NAS Fort Worth spokeswoman Karin Krause.

Naval Security Forces personnel and the 301st Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded shortly afterward, Krause said in a news release.

Because the area where the package was found bordered Alta Mere Drive and State Highway 183, the White Settlement Police Department responded as well, she said. There was a temporary base closure for the safety of installation personnel and the surrounding community, which is the Navy's primary concern, Krause said.

"They were able to determine that the suspicious package was a circuit panel for a controller for a fuel truck," said Krause. "It's one of those electronic pieces that could have fallen off a fuel truck. But it's a situation where it's better to be safe than sorry."

The base was reopened after about an hour-and-a-half. Traffic in the area was reopened as well, Krause said.

