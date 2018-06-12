Man who jumped from Fort Worth freeway overpass to his death identified

The man who jumped to his death from the west loop of Interstate 820 to Interstate 30 early Monday morning has been identified as Anthony Quarles Brown, 52, according to authorities.

Brown, described by neighbors in White Settlement as strange, was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

His manner of death was recorded as a suicide, and cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries due to jumping from an overpass.

His residence in the 300 block of Hallvale Drive in White Settlement was the scene of a bomb scare on Monday when police received a report of a strong odor of gas coming from the house and wires on the screen door.

White Settlement police said that no incendiary devices were found in the house, but the gas to the oven had been left on and an empty, burned cardboard box was found on top of it. The box appeared to have burned out on its own, police said.





The release of his name reveals little of who Anthony Brown was. Neighbors said they didn't know him very well, with only one who lived in the immediate vicinity of his residence on Monday knowing him as "Tony," someone he knew well enough to say hello to.

Brown had "a military background from years ago," Fort Worth fire Lt. Gregg Russell said Monday.

Asked Tuesday for more information about his military service, the fire department deferred to White Settlement police. White Settlement police spokeswoman Michelle LeNoir could not confirm his military background but did say Brown was the resident of the house on Hallvale.

Brown had several run-ins with the law over the past three decades, according to court records.

He spent a total of 480 days in jail for four driving while intoxicated convictions between 1990 and 2004, court records show. In 1987, he was fined for a marijuana infraction.

He was also jailed 20 days in 2003 on a terroristic threat charge and 30 days in 2009 for theft of property valued between $50 and $500, according to court records.

However, LeNoir said police had only once been called to Brown's house, that Brown was the complainant and that it was a "minor incident."

Brown had called officers out to his home in 2017 to ask them questions regarding a pay dispute he had with his employer, LeNoir said.

Earlier this year, the fire department went to his address on an outdoor burning call, LeNoir said.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

