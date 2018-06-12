Con artist threatens to post nude video of model if he doesn't get another, police say

A Craigslist ad asked for models to work at a local modeling agency.

A woman who claimed to be working for that modeling agency sent some videos of women in the company to a 22-year-old Fort Worth woman inquiring about the work.

The 22-year-old said she felt comfortable enough to send the modeling company three videos, two of her wearing underwear and one nude video.

But on Monday, she told police that she had been tricked — there was no modeling company and the woman from the company was a he who threatened to post the one nude video he had of her on social media if she didn't send him another one.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday.

The woman told police she had answered the Craigslist ad with text messages and the suspect responded, asking her for videos to determine if she "had the right look."

The suspect sent the Fort Worth woman several videos of other women in the modeling company, claiming she was one of those models.

After she sent her videos to the company, the woman received a message Monday on Instragram from the suspect, demanding another nude video. The suspect admitted that the videos of models he sent to the Fort Worth woman were fraudulent and that he had pretended to be a woman so the Fort Worth woman would send him a nude video.

The suspect threatened to post the nude video of the Fort Worth woman on social media if she didn't comply with his demand, according to police reports.

Police advised the Fort Worth woman not to communicate with the suspect.