Fort Worth man kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted his male victim, police say

A Fort Worth man was arrested Monday for alleged offenses including kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault stemming from a series of events on May 14, police say.
Wilmer D. Bonner Jr., 39, is being held in the Fort Worth jail.
The events began unfolding at about 4:30 p.m. May 14 in the 8500 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, police said. The victim reported the episode the next day.
Police released few details about how the events transpired and the order in which they occurred.
The victim, identified by the pseudonym "David Smith" in the police report, is described as a 25-year-old white man, police said.
"The suspect threatened and assaulted the victim in a way that prevented the victim from escaping, the suspect forced the victim to get cash from an ATM and personal property was taken from the victim during the offense," police spokesman Daniel Segura said in an email.
Bonner lives on Cypress Street in Fort Worth, according to court records.
He is already scheduled for pre-trial on June 18 on a charge of assaulting a family member stemming from an incident in February.
He has a rap sheet that includes indictments and convictions on counts of robbery, theft, evading arrest and possession of cocaine since 1997, according to court records.
