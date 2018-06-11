A Fort Worth fire engine crew had an emergency of their own on the way to a fire

Authorities from Fort Worth and White Settlement converged on the home of a man who died after jumping off an overpass near his home. When officers arrived, they found suspicious wiring and smelled natural gas, so the bomb squad was summoned.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
A Northwest school district school bus carrying 18 schoolchildren crashed Tuesday afternoon near Justin and several elementary students were injured. A parent recalls her experience trying to find out if her children were on the bus that crashed.
After months of searching for a relative of University of North Texas worker Margaret King, 67, who died in late 2017, the school held a funeral service for her. To their surprise, almost 200 community members came out to show their support.