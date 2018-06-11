Bomb squad investigating home of man who jumped off Fort Worth overpass

A bomb squad was at the White Settlement home of a man who jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth early Monday and died.

Authorities in White Settlement went to the man's residence after the bridge episode and noticed a strong odor of natural gas and several wires leading from the front door of the residence, a fire official said.

It wasn't known whether anyone else was in the residence.

At least one neighbor was evacuated.

The bomb squad was in the 300 block of Hallvale Drive in White Settlement, fire Lt. Gregg Russell said in a Monday morning telephone interview.

"We know he has a military background from years ago," Russell said. "So there is some concern."

A nextdoor neighbor, Teresa Hogue, 63, said she was told by White Settlement police to evacuate. She said she has lived in the quiet neighborhood since 1980 but didn't know how long the man had lived there.

She described him as a white man in his 40s and characterized him as a "weirdo who got drunk and went outside and beat on pots and pans."

The man jumped from the west loop of Interstate 820 onto eastbound Interstate 30 at about 6 a.m. Monday, prompting authorities to close all lanes of traffic on I-30, police said.

They said they were not sure how long the freeway would be closed.

"Confirming that a person did jump off the bridge onto the freeway," police spokesman Daniel Segura said via email. "The medical examiner will ID the person."

