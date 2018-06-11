Woman hit, killed by train in Fort Worth was Ivy League student

A sophomore at Princeton University has been identified as the woman killed Friday night when she was hit by a train in east Fort Worth, according to college officials and authorities on Monday.
Yasmin Abdillahi, 20, of Roseville, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:02 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
A ruling on her death is pending the outcome of an autopsy.
Police are investigating Abdillahi's death.
The event occurred about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Tarrant Main Street, according to authorities.
Police said the woman "for an unknown reason walked in front of the train."
Abdillahi and her family spent time in North Texas, according to online records in the research tool Nexis, before settling in Roseville, Minn., just north of Saint Paul.
She graduated from Harding High School in Saint Paul and was the valedictorian of her class, according to a Gofundme account set up for the family.
"Those who remember Yasmin will recall a vibrant, intelligent, ambitious, strong young woman," according to the account. "This loss is both profound and tragic for her family, her loved ones and those whose lives she touched."
The Gofundme account was established to help pay for funeral expenses, travel costs and a memorial for Abdillahi. As of Monday morning, more than $10,000 had been raised.
Abdillahi had just completed her sophomore year at Princeton.
A memorial service is scheduled Monday evening on the campus of Princeton University. Another memorial service is scheduled when students return to campus in the fall.
"Words cannot begin to express how deeply we will miss Yasmin," Sohaib Sultan, coordinator for Muslim Life in the Office of the Dean of Religious Life, said in a letter to the campus Muslim community. "She was a quiet, kind contemplative soul. Her friends from back home in Minnesota and on campus are remembering her likewise as a person with a special compassionate heart and great mind."
She is survived by her parents, a sister and three brothers, according to Princeton officials.
Comments