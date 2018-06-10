SUV falls into sinkhole in Fort Worth

A driver of an SUV ended up with the front end of his vehicle in a sinkhole near the University Park Village area on Sunday afternoon, Fort Worth authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the corner of University Drive and Collinsworth Street, according to Fort Worth police.





Nearby businesses including IHOP, Snappy Salads and U Nails & Spa were forced to close about an hour later as Fort Worth water crews repaired the drain.

Employees said they were told that it would take about four hours to make the repairs, during which their water service would be out.

Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura no major injuries were reported.

The cause of the sinkhole is being investigated.