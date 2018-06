Police in Fort Worth are investigating the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a train on Friday.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Tarrant Main Street, according to authorities.

Police said the woman, who is believed to be in her early 20s, " for an unknown reason walked in front of the train."

Police continue to investigate. Check back for more details

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3