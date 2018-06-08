Murder suspect accused of hitting man with bus on TCU campus takes own life

A shuttle bus driver charged with murder after police said he fatally injured a man by hitting him with his bus on the TCU campus has died by suicide, the Star-Telegram has learned.
Eric Hampton, 53, died at his Fort Worth home on May 27 from a gunshot wound to the head. The Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide.
Hampton had originally been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack against 52-year-old David Mitchell. The men were both employees of Roadrunner Charter, a contractor with Texas Christian University that provides shuttle bus service.
Police have said that the men argued on Nov. 7, prompting Hampton to shoot at Mitchell. He missed but then hit Mitchell with the shuttle bus he was driving, police said.
No students or faculty were on the bus at the time, police said.
Mitchell, whose injuries were initially thought to be minor, died on Nov. 28, prompting officials to later charge Hampton with murder.
The Collin County medical examiner's office ruled Mitchell's death a homicide caused by a pulmonary embolism due to a blood clot, according to Lex Johnston, Hampton's defense attorney.
Hampton had been free on bond when he took his life.
"This was a senseless tragedy all around," Johnston said. "Our hearts go out to the Hampton and Mitchell families. No matter how bad things seem, there is always something to live for. "
This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
