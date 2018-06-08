Mom accused of manslaughter in 2017 wreck that killed daughter's softball teammate

A 28-year-old Mineral Wells woman is in jail, accused of manslaughter in a wreck last year that killed her daughter's softball teammate.

Danielle Marie McWhorter is accused of running a red light, causing the wreck on Nov. 19, 2017, according to a Fort Worth police accident report.

She was arrested Thursday on a manslaughter warrant in Mineral Wells by Fort Worth fugitive and Mineral Wells officers, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

She is being held in the Tarrant County Jail. Bail has been set at $30,000.

Danielle Marie McWhorter Fort Worth Police Department

According to a Fort Worth accident report, McWhorter was driving Caydence Hubble, 10, and her own three children west on Golden Triangle Boulevard when her Acura MDX collided with a northbound Ford Escape at about 5:30 p.m. on the I35W service road.

Both drivers told police they had a green light at the intersection.

But a motorist who had also been traveling west on Golden Triangle told police that he believed the light had turned red for traffic on Golden Triangle Boulevard and that the Acura's driver had run the red light.

The collision caused the Acura to spin and hit a guard rail, the witness told police.

Police have said Caydence was thrown from the car during the crash. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead from head injuries.

The police report indicates Caydence had been wearing a seat belt.

Caydence was a fifth-grader who loved to play softball and sing and dance, according to her obituary.

McWhorter had recently posted pictures on her Facebook page of a pair of slide shoes on home plate — shoes, she wrote, that Caydence had worn to and from every game.

On top of the shoes were two rings and a medal. McWhorter wrote that the team Caydence "watched over all season" had recently been presented the rings and medal for another year as undefeated champions for spring softball.

"We love you Wheels #3," McWhorter had posted.

Caydence's mother did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment.