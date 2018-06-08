Homeless pets find a home miles away

Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"
A Northwest school district school bus carrying 18 schoolchildren crashed Tuesday afternoon near Justin and several elementary students were injured. A parent recalls her experience trying to find out if her children were on the bus that crashed.
After months of searching for a relative of University of North Texas worker Margaret King, 67, who died in late 2017, the school held a funeral service for her. To their surprise, almost 200 community members came out to show their support.
The Fort Worth Police Department wishes all their officers' moms the happiest of Mothers Days, but here's why they never let them catch a ride in a police cruiser. The belittling and the looming presence of mom is just too much when a call comes in
Sara Tapia hasn't seen her three children, Ricardo, Jessica and Stephanie since 2014. She was previously an undocumented immigrant and returned to Mexico four years ago to take care of her ill husband, who was deported in 2013.