These North Texas homeless pets will find a home miles away

Early Friday morning, hours before sunrise, a devoted group of volunteers met at Mecham Airport to board 141 animals and send them to their new home in Seattle where they’re most likely to be adopted.
“No pet should ever die unwanted in a shelter when there’s families waiting for them throughout the north,” said Rick Browde, president and CEO of Wings of Rescue, a donation-based charity that transports large numbers of at-risk pets throughout the United States and Canada.
Wings of Rescue partnered with the Humane Society of Northern Texas and the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for the largest relocation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the Humane Society. The resettlement was set to complement the shortage of adoptable dogs and cats in the northern part of the country with the animal overpopulation in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
The Humane Society expects to adopt approximately 11,000 animals this year, 13 percent more than in 2017, yet the Humane Society said there’s a consistent gap in the number of homeless pets and available homes in the North Texas area.
The groups ave transported more than 350 cats and dogs from North Texas throughout the country. The displaced pets will be hosted by six shelters in Seattle. The average wait time upon arrival through Wings of Rescue is 3.5 days, according to Browde.
