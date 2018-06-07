Brandishing pistols, they stole $25K from a coin store. It was caught on video

Police have released surveillance video of two robbers who they say stole about $25,000 worth of gold coins and cash from a store in the cultural district late last month.
They're hoping someone will recognize them and provide police their identities.
The video shows the suspects hopping over the counters at the Fort Worth Coin Company and pointing handguns at employees. One of the suspects brandishes a pistol in each hand.
They forced employees to the floor, according to police statements on Facebook and Twitter.
The robbery happened at 1114 Norwood St. shortly before 11 a.m. on May 24, police said.
The two suspects in the store left with another person in a white Dodge Journey with no front license plate, police said.
They're asking anyone with information to call 817-392-4378.
