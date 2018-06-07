Police asking for public's help in identifying armed coin store robbers

Police are seeking the public's help identifying three armed gunmen who held up a coin store on May 24.

One man walked into the Fort Worth Coin Company, 1114 Norwood Street, followed by two other men shortly thereafter, according to police.

Then, the first man left the store and returned with one of the other men and they were both armed, police reported. One suspect had one gun and the second suspect had two guns, surveillance video released by police showed. The men forced store employees to the ground at gunpoint, and then they robbed the store, police stated.

The suspects left the store with the third suspect in a white Dodge Journey, which did not have a front license plate on the vehicle. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4378.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3