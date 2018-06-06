41 cats confined in wire cages, travel carriers found abandoned in Fort Worth

Forty-one cats confined in wire cages and travel carriers have been seized from Fort Worth property after a tenant abandoned them, a humane society official said Wednesday.

The felines were found to have fleas, intestinal worms and ear mites.

Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas seized the cats from property in southeast Fort Worth on Friday. The cats were found in a building that had no electricity or water.

Property owners released the cats to the humane society after a tenant moved off the property, the humane society said.

"Once these severely neglected cats have completely recovered they will be available for adoption in our facilities," humane society spokeswoman Cassie Lackey said in a news release Wednesday.

Officials believe the cats had been living in the cages and carriers for an extended time with rancid water.

The felines were being treated for parasites at HSNT facilities.

Humane society officials asked for help to pay for food, bedding and veterinary care for the cats.

To make a monetary donation, residents should go to hsnt.org and donate to animal medical care.