Lubbock boy, 1, who died while visiting Fort Worth was homicide victim, ME rules

The suspicious death of a 1-year-old Lubbock boy who died in March while visiting his father in Fort Worth has been ruled a homicide.
Jayden Ledesma died from complications of a blunt force injury of the head, the Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled this week.
The investigation into his death continues.
Jayden died Feb. 27, two days after being admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Sgt. Rachel DeHoyos, supervisor of Fort Worth's Crimes Against Children unit, previously said that the child's father had called 911 on the afternoon of Feb. 25 after the boy began exhibiting unusual symptoms while at a mobile home park in the 6000 block of East Berry Street in east Fort Worth.
The hospital, in turn, called police due to the boy's serious injuries.
NBC 5 earlier reported that a witness said he saw a man throw the boy down the stairs outside a mobile home, then strike the boy on the head.
The boy's father, Joseph Carder Rodriguez, was arrested on March 4 by Fort Worth police on an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Lubbock on a marijuana case, DeHoyos said.
