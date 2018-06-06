Lubbock boy, 1, who died while visiting Fort Worth was homicide victim, ME rules

The suspicious death of a 1-year-old Lubbock boy who died in March while visiting his father in Fort Worth has been ruled a homicide.

Jayden Ledesma died from complications of a blunt force injury of the head, the Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled this week.

The investigation into his death continues.

Jayden died Feb. 27, two days after being admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

SIGN UP