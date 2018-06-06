Lusi Manrique, 24, of Dallas, was found Tuesday on a bus in San Antonio with a missing Carrollton teen. He faces charges in the case.
Lusi Manrique, 24, of Dallas, was found Tuesday on a bus in San Antonio with a missing Carrollton teen. He faces charges in the case. Courtesy: Carrollton police
Dallas man, missing Carrollton teen located on bus in San Antonio

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

June 06, 2018 07:53 AM

A Dallas man faces charges after authorities located him on a bus in San Antonio Tuesday traveling with a missing Carrollton teen, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen Monday near R.L. Turner High School, but police tracked her down to a bus headed to Monterrey, Mexico.

San Antonio police stopped the bus Tuesday and US. marshals found the teen and the 24-year-old Dallas man, police said.

"She is fine and her parents are headed to San Antonio," police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said Tuesday in an email. "He is in custody."

Police were traveling to San Antonio to get custody of Luis Manrique, who faces charges in the case.

The two had met at a local church a few weeks ago, police said.

"It developed into a relationship on social media, primarily SnapChat," Devito said.

