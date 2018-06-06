Dallas man, missing Carrollton teen located on bus in San Antonio

A Dallas man faces charges after authorities located him on a bus in San Antonio Tuesday traveling with a missing Carrollton teen, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen Monday near R.L. Turner High School, but police tracked her down to a bus headed to Monterrey, Mexico.

San Antonio police stopped the bus Tuesday and US. marshals found the teen and the 24-year-old Dallas man, police said.

"She is fine and her parents are headed to San Antonio," police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said Tuesday in an email. "He is in custody."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police were traveling to San Antonio to get custody of Luis Manrique, who faces charges in the case.

The two had met at a local church a few weeks ago, police said.

"It developed into a relationship on social media, primarily SnapChat," Devito said.