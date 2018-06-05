Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Fort Worth where a 45-year-old man was found dead on Sunday afternoon. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Fort Worth where a 45-year-old man was found dead on Sunday afternoon. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Fort Worth where a 45-year-old man was found dead on Sunday afternoon. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Fort Worth city worker indicted on murder charge

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

June 05, 2018 05:41 PM

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth Water Department employee was indicted on a murder charge Tuesday afternoon in the March 11 killing of Jason Knight, 36, near the Gospel Tabernacle Church on the Near East Side, according to the Tarrant County district attorney's office.

Daniel Earl Hammack, 60, a surveyor in the water department, is accused of swinging a stick at Knight before shooting him.

Hammack's attorney, Phillip Hall, said at the time that Hammack shot him in self-defense.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of E. Stella Drive.

Hammack, who lives about a block away from where the shooting happened, has been free from jail after posting a $100,000 bail.

The shooting occurred as Hammack, his wife and mother were leaving the church about 1:30 p.m. on March 11, according to police. Hammack and Knight apparently had words that escalated into violence. Knight died from gunshot wounds to the torso, according to a report from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Since the shooting, Hammack has been on paid administrative leave from the Fort Worth Water Department, where he had been employed since 2014.

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  