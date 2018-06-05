Carrollton police are searching for 15-year-old Brigette Fuentes who last seen Monday near R.L. Turner High School. Investigators believe she is traveling with a Dallas man.
Missing Carrollton teen likely traveling with Dallas man, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

June 05, 2018

Police appealed for help Tuesday in finding a 15-year-old girl who might be traveling to Mexico with a Dallas man.

The Dallas man is under investigation for a criminal offense against her, but police declined to say what the charge was.

The girl is identified as Brigette L. Fuentes. She was last seen Monday walking away from R.L. Turner High School.

Police identified the man as Luis Manrique, 24, who met the girl at a local church a few weeks ago.

carrollton suspect.jpg
A missing Carrollton teen might be traveling to Mexico with this 24-year-old Dallas man, Luis Manrique. Police asked for help to find them.
Courtesy: Carrollton police

"It developed into a relationship on social media, primarily SnapChat," police spokeswoman Jolene Devito in an email Tuesday.

Manrique is not known to have a vehicle and police believe the two are traveling by bus to Mexico.

Fuentes is described as about 5-foot-7 with brown eyes who wears glasses and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and black pants.

Manrique is about 130 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and about 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information should call Carrollton police at 972-466-3329 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirez

