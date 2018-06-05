Missing Fort Worth girl took an Uber to Galveston with someone she met online

A 13-year-old girl reported missing from Fort Worth more than two months ago took an Uber to Galveston with someone she met online and was there until she had a run-in with the law and Galveston police found out she was missing, according to Fort Worth police.

Demya Copeland was reported to be safe at home in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, police said in a post on Facebook.

Copeland was taken into custody by Galveston police after a recent theft there, Fort Worth police spokesman Tracy Carter said in an email. He said Galveston police discovered she had been reported missing from Fort Worth through missing persons fliers that had been posted online.

Copeland was last seen walking away from 4213 Lanyard Drive in Fort Worth at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 1. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants with a pink-and-white stripe down the side and carrying a polka-dot blanket at the time.

An investigation into her disappearance revealed that she left willingly with someone she met online and took an Uber with the person to Galveston, according to Carter.

"Yes, she did run away," said Carter. "She was not in any physical danger and she was never hurt."

Fort Worth police had been searching for her since she was reported missing in early April and never found relatives of Copeland in the Galveston area, Carter said.

No details have been given on the person Copeland left with from Fort Worth at this time.