'He's extremely lucky,' police chief says of man who was shot twice as he headed out for work

Police have been working around the clock to locate a pair of gunmen they say shot a man as he was leaving for work early Monday morning, Police Chief Craig Spencer said Tuesday.
The 25-year-old victim, who was not identified, was treated for his injuries at John Peter Smith Hospital and has been released, Spencer said. Doctors determined that it was safer not to remove the bullets from the victim's body, he said.
The man was shot as he attempted to resist the two armed assailants about 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Barron Avenue. He was shot in his right forearm and on the left side of his chest.
Spencer said the shot to his chest might have been blunted when the bullet shattered the window of the victim's white SUV, because it didn't penetrate past his ribs.
"He's extremely lucky," Spencer said.
The suspects fled in a vehicle described as a gold or brown early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe.
Police have been canvassing streets and collecting surveillance video and have generated a few leads, Spencer said.
He asked anyone who might have a tip or surveillance video to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
