Bitter hotel dispute between Fort Worth developers won't be resolved until August

A bitter dispute between the developers of two large mixed-use projects in southwest Fort Worth, Waterside and Clearfork, will have to wait until August for their issue to be resolved.

The Fort Worth City Council Tuesday postponed voting on the matter at the request of District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd, whose district the developments are located in.

Byrd asked that Waterside's zoning request that would accommodate a hotel within the development be heard Aug. 7. The council has one more meeting this month and takes a July recess.

Bryd said the postponement "will give us time to work something out that we can all be happy with. I would say, we are looking at all options that would allow good development on both sides of Bryant Irvin."

Earlier this year, Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Co. sought a change in zoning for a portion of Waterside to allow a hotel. Trademark's site plan has two hotels planned, but in different areas of the development. Wisconsin-based Raymond Management wants to build a $20 million, 119-bed Marriott brand hotel, but closer to the shops and restaurants in the 63-acre development.

Whole Foods Market at Waterside in Fort Worth, TX May 22, 2018. Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

The zoning change is needed because the hotel would be within 1,000 feet of about eight homes in the third phase of the upscale Riverhills neighborhood, which is being developed by Cassco Development Co.

Cassco is the real estate arm of the pioneering Edwards family, which is also behind the Clearfork development.

Both projects started about the same time and have been competing for restaurants and retailers. The two projects are located less than two miles apart and straddle Bryant Irvin Road.

Terry Montesi, Trademark's CEO, has accused Crawford Edwards, CEO of Cassco, of rallying the Riverhills residents against the hotel.

Waterside-Riverhills Waterside developers want to move a hotel site within their project. Riverhills residents oppose the move. Riverhills was developed by Cassco Development, which did the Clearfork project.

Trademark's request initially went before the Zoning Commission in March. Last month, commissioners finally voted to move the case.

The competition reached a fever pitch at the May Zoning Commission meeting, so much so that frustrated commissioners said they needed to vote on something just to move the case on to the City Council.

Waterside's site plan, which spells out zoning districts, was approved by the City Council in 2014. That process had a good deal of input from the Riverhills residents. The Riverhills Homeowners Association is governed by Cassco.