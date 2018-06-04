He followed a woman around Walmart taking improper pictures, police say. He was arrested

A Fort Worth man was taken into custody Sunday night after police say he took improper photographs of a woman at a Walmart Supercenter in south Fort Worth.

Initially, the ex-convict could be seen on store monitoring cameras following the woman in the store in the 2900 block of Renaissance Square, police said.

Loss prevention officers then saw the man taking improper photographs of the woman and escorted him to their office. Police were then summoned shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police arrested Jerry Cirino, 25, and he faces a charge of improper photography.

Police did not say how or why the photos were improper or release any other details on the incident.

Cirino was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with no bail set.

Cirino has a criminal history. He was sentenced to five years in prison in June 2012 for aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

