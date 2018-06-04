Suspect faces murder charge in killing of 16-year-old on Fort Worth street

A 20-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Monday accused of being involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on a city street on the east side of Fort Worth.

Police did not release any details as to a motive in the killing of Nathan Rubio early Saturday in the 100 block of Beach Street.

Jail records identified the suspect as Santiago Aguilar Avila, 20, who was booked into jail Saturday just hours after the teen was fatally shot in the back.

Avila faces a murder charge and he was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday with bail set at $100,000.

The teen was found lying on Beach Street by family members and by officers responding to a shooting call shortly after midnight Saturday, according to authorities.

Nathan Rubio, 16, of Fort Worth was shot to death early Saturday on Beach Street. Courtesy: Family of Nathan Rubio

His aunt told the Star-Telegram later Saturday that she had returned from graduation ceremonies for another family member and had left her home with her two daughters to get something to eat.





One of her daughters saw Rubio in the street and called out to her as she was driving, she said.

The family hurriedly parked and rushed over to him, she said.

"He tilted his head and tried to look up at me, and I told him that he needed to be still," his aunt said. "I called my sister and another nephew and told them to come."

Rubio squeezed her hand but let go as he continued to try to get up from the ground, she said.

Emergency crews arrived and took the teen to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died early Saturday.

Rubio died from a gunshot wound to his back and his death was ruled a homicide, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Monday.

