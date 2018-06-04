Storms with lightning, small hail could relieve the Fort Worth heat but bring floods

A pair of storms, one hitting Monday morning and another coming at night, could bring cloud-to-ground lightning, pea-sized hail and gusty winds to Tarrant County, said Matt Bishop of the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office.
The first round hit Benbrook early in the morning and is expected to reach Fort Worth between 7 and 7:30 a.m., Bishop said, drifting over and out of the city in about an hour. That could be followed by a few hours of rain, he said.
That storm could bring small hail and has already produced cloud-to-ground lightning. It's moving in from the west between 15-20 miles per hour and could bring anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rain, Bishop said. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas.
"That would be kind of nice to get some rain out of it, since we've been so hot and dry lately," he said.
The weather service previously reported that May was the second-hottest on record in Fort Worth and that rainfall was less than half of the average. MedStar reported treating 213 patients for heat in May, about double the 106 patients treated in May 2017.
Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s this afternoon before a second round of storms arrives in Tarrant County overnight, Bishop said.
Tuesday morning could bring more showers and thunderstorms, with chances tapering off through the afternoon and a high in the lower 90s. Temperatures should rise slightly the rest of the week, with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s, according to the weather service.
Comments