Firefighter injured battling a fire in south Fort Worth

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that broke out at a vacant church building in south Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:21 p.m. at a vacant church located at 5023 Stanley Avenue, near Seminary Hill Park in Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The blaze quickly escalated to two alarms, according to Kyle Clay a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"A vacant lot fire at what used to be the pinnacle academy on James Avenue had heavy fire when we got out here. Fire through the roof," said Clay.

Com Struct Fire 5000blk Stanley. E17 on reporting a vacant church with heavy fire. E17 will be making fire attack with a 2inch line. Q17 will be truck company and Bat1 command. Others still responding. — FWfirefighters (@FWfirefighters) June 3, 2018

Clay said that Medstar was called about 20 minutes later to help the injured firefighter at the scene who fell from a ladder while battling the blaze.

"It was just a fall," said Clay. "The guy is not hurt or anything. He refused treatment at the scene."

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.