Young boy dies after suffering head injury in swimming pool accident

An 8-year-old boy died Saturday night from head injuries he suffered at a residential swimming pool, officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's officer and police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident which occurred in the 3700 block of Regency Circle.

The boy was identified as Gage Petit who died at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at Cook Children's Medical Center, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Police responded to the call shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday and reported the boy suffered a head injury at the pool. No other details were released about the accident.

Emergency crews noted the boy was breathing on his own Friday afternoon, but he was in critical condition as he was taken to the hospital