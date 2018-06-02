Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old Fort Worth boy

Homicide detectives in Fort Worth are trying to determine what led to a 16-year-old's death overnight.

Nathan Rubio, of Fort Worth, was found lying in the street in the 100 block of Beach Street by officers responding to a shooting call shortly after midnight, according to authorities.

Rubio was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 12:55 a.m., the Tarrrant County medical examiner's office reported.





Detectives continue to investigate, police said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



