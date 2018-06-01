Man indicted on capital murder charge in connection with death of his ex-girlfriend

A man witnesses characterized as having gone berserk was indicted Friday and faces capital murder, aggravated assault and arson charges.

Hung Son Nguyen, who is also known as “Billy” Son Nguyen, is a suspect in a March 2018 rampage in Grand Prairie that resulted in the first intimate partner violence slaying in Tarrant County recorded this year, a news release from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said.

Nguyen allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old ex-girlfriend, Chi Pham, multiple times at her residence in Grand Prairie and then set her house on fire, the release said.

Nguyen is also accused of driving to the nail salon where he and Pham had been co-workers and setting his car on fire in the parking lot. Witnesses told officers that Nguyen then doused one of Pham's co-workers with gasoline and when the lighter failed to ignite, he took out a gun and attempted to shoot the woman, the release stated.

But the gun misfired, according to the release.

Nguyen was stopped by an armed good samaritan who worked in the same strip mall and held until first responders arrived.

Investigators were able to connect the incident at the nail salon to the fire at Pham’s house, where her body was discovered, the release said. The female coworker was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and then released.

Pham’s death was the first recorded slaying of a Tarrant County resident by a former intimate partner this year. The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office created a prosecution team that focuses on intimate partner violence in 2017.

Lead prosecutor on Nguyen’s case will be Art Clayton, chief for the intimate partner violence office. Tracey Kapsidelis, the office’s leading expert on arson crimes, will assist.

