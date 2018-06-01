Man accused of sexually assaulting 8- and 9-year-olds arrested in Oklahoma

A man accused of sexually abusing two girls when they were 8 and 9 years old was apprehended in Oklahoma on Thursday, Lake Worth police said.
Isaias Garcia Jr., 44, of Lake Worth faces two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two charges of indecency with a child and one charge of continued sexual abuse of a child, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.
His bond is set at $80,000.
The two girls, now 13 and 14, told a relative that Garcia had been touching them in their private places while their mother ran errands or was away from home at work, according to a probable cause arrest warrant affidavit.
The girls, who both lived with Garcia at one time, told the relative and later told a forensic interviewer that the abuse went on between 2011 and 2015 until the suspect moved away sometime in 2015, the affidavit said. The court document indicated that Garcia lived at residences in Lake Worth and Sansom Park.
One girl said the abuse became more frequent as she got older, according to the affidavit. Garcia would make her touch his private parts and he would touch hers, the affidavit said.
The older girl reported that Garcia would carry her to his bed, remove her pants and kiss her neck while he touched her, the affidavit stated. Garcia held her down while he performed sexual acts on her, and forced her back to the bed when she tried to escape, the affidavit said.
Telling Garcia to stop did not help, the girl told the interviewer. The abuse occurred about twice a month, the affidavit said.
Lake Worth police spokesman Don Price said Friday that the police department received an anonymous tip saying that Garcia "was hiding in Lawton, Oklahoma."
"Lawton police was contacted and made the arrest," he said.
Garcia is being held in the Comanche County jail in Oklahoma and will be transported to the Tarrant County jail, Price said.
