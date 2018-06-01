North Texas cops put a spin on National Donut Day

North Texas police departments are leaning into the old joke about cops and donuts on Friday — National Donut Day.
Fort Worth police released a video on social media showing one of their squad cars doing "donuts" in an empty parking lot.
"Professional Driver — Closed Course," the caption advised.
Other departments went for cooler-sounding euphemisms for the humble pastry:
While Denton police decided to share a little donut history:
Fort Worth police then had a little fun with Photoshop:
"Happy National Donut Day, ya'll!" Fort Worth police said on Facebook.
"To celebrate National Donut Day, we created a video on our Facebook of an officer driving his vehicle making donuts (DO NUT do that!!!) and some humorous photos to show that the Fort Worth Police Department can sprinkle some fun to our social media followers!" spokesman Bradley Perez said via email.
Comments