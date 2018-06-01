North Texas cops put a spin on National Donut Day

Fort Worth police do donuts on National Donut Day A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers. Stephen English Courtesy - Fort Worth police ×

SHARE COPY LINK A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers. Stephen English Courtesy - Fort Worth police