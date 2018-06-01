Fort Worth police do donuts on National Donut Day

A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers. Stephen English Courtesy - Fort Worth police
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers. Stephen English Courtesy - Fort Worth police
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers. Stephen English Courtesy - Fort Worth police

Fort Worth

North Texas cops put a spin on National Donut Day

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

June 01, 2018 10:50 AM

FORT WORTH

North Texas police departments are leaning into the old joke about cops and donuts on Friday — National Donut Day.

Fort Worth police released a video on social media showing one of their squad cars doing "donuts" in an empty parking lot.

"Professional Driver — Closed Course," the caption advised.

Other departments went for cooler-sounding euphemisms for the humble pastry:

While Denton police decided to share a little donut history:

Fort Worth police then had a little fun with Photoshop:

"Happy National Donut Day, ya'll!" Fort Worth police said on Facebook.

"To celebrate National Donut Day, we created a video on our Facebook of an officer driving his vehicle making donuts (DO NUT do that!!!) and some humorous photos to show that the Fort Worth Police Department can sprinkle some fun to our social media followers!" spokesman Bradley Perez said via email.

A raccoon and its 5 babies fell through a living room ceiling and onto someone's couch, forcing the Albion Department of Public Safety to handle the situation. Albion Department of Public Safety

The Fort Worth police department reminds residents to keep an eye on their neighborhood with a little help from one Star Wars character. Fort Worth Police DepartmentCandi Bolden

The Fort Worth Police Department wishes all their officers' moms the happiest of Mothers Days, but here's why they never let them catch a ride in a police cruiser. The belittling and the looming presence of mom is just too much when a call comes in Fort Worth Police Department

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  