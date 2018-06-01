Fort Worth's animal shelter is so full, the city is dropping adoption fee to $10

Fort Worth Animal Shelter is full and running special on dog adoptions If you need a dog, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is full and willing to cut a deal. To relieve over-crowding the city has dropped the price of adoption to $10 and the price includes a host of veterinary services to make sure the new pet is healthy. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com ×

