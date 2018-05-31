Attempted robbery on Vaughn Blvd

Fort Worth

Man pistol-whipped, left unconscious during robbery at store in southeast Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

May 31, 2018 01:20 PM

FORT WORTH

A man was pistol-whipped and severely injured during a robbery attempt outside a store in southeast Fort Worth, according to police.

Initially, police responded to a shooting call shortly before 1 p.m. at Wayne's Grocery in the 1700 block of Vaughn Boulevard.. Officers later determined it was a robbery and a victim had been beaten.

"A customer walked in and told us that he had just seen another customer hit in the head with a gun," employee Susana Vazquez said Thursday afternoon. "I went outside and found the man knocked out."

Vazquez also said the victim had suffered a deep cut to his left cheek.

Police Capt. J.C. Stockton said Thursday no shots were fired.

"A Hispanic man had just exited the store," Stockton said. "A suspect walked up to the victim and struck him."

The suspect then fled south on Vaughn Boulevard.

The customer was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was in serious condition, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

Police are searching for a suspect.

